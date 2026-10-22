"India Can Be No.1 Soon": VFS Global CEO Zubin Karkaria Shares Student Travel, Visa And Tourism Trends At NDTV World Summit 2026

Founder and CEO of VFS Global, Zubin Karkaria, attended NDTV World Summit 2026, where he spoke to NDTV's Vishnu Som during a session titled "A World Within Reach: The Future of Global Travel." Discussing how international travel is evolving amid geopolitical tensions and changing government policies, Karkaria said the industry had remained resilient through several crises and would continue to grow. He also spoke about India's position as a major source of international students, the changing preferences of Indian travellers, and what visa applicants should know about the role of VFS Global.

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"Travel Will Continue, But Sovereign Governments Decide Who Comes In"

Karkaria, who has spent more than three decades in the travel and tourism industry, said the sector had shown resilience through events such as SARS, H1N1 and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as geopolitical tensions.

Citing a World Travel and Tourism Council report, he said travel and tourism contributes around $12 trillion to the global economy, with 1 in 9 jobs linked to the sector, directly or indirectly.

He said international travel would continue, but countries would retain the authority to decide who could enter and for what purpose.

"India Can Become Number One Soon": Karkaria On Students Going Abroad

India is among the top two source markets for universities around the world, Zubin Karkaria said during the session, adding that the country could soon become number one.

While the United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom remain traditional destinations for Indian students, he said the number travelling to European Union countries had grown by 60-70% year on year over the past two years.

While speaking at the session, Karkaria said students are increasingly considering not just the course they want to study, but also the employment opportunities available after graduation. English-taught courses and pathways to work in Europe are among the factors influencing their decisions.

He cited an initiative involving an Austrian university and the Austrian government, under which Indian students are selected for fields where specific skills are needed. These include areas such as science, technology and robotics.

Karkaria said 350 Indian students went to Austria under the initiative last year, with another 450 expected this year. He said the programme provides funding for three years of education, followed by a one-year internship with a large Austrian company. Students can then work elsewhere in Europe, he added.

"What they are getting is real value for money," Karkaria said.

"We Don't Decide Who Gets A Visa And Who Doesn't"

Karkaria clarified that VFS Global does not decide whether a visa application is approved or rejected. The company handles administrative services on behalf of governments, while visa decisions remain with the relevant authorities.

"We don't decide who gets a visa and who doesn't. We don't even know the decision, and we don't control the timelines," he said.

He explained that VFS Global's work includes collecting documents and carrying out biometric procedures, such as fingerprinting and facial recognition, as required by governments. The company does not determine how many appointment slots are released or how long a visa application takes to process.

Karkaria said documentation requirements vary depending on the country and the purpose of travel. Applicants seeking visas for education or employment, for example, may need to submit different supporting documents.

Incorrect or incomplete paperwork can lead to delays if documents are returned for correction. He added that people travelling internationally for the first time, particularly those with fresh passports, may be asked to provide more documents.

"Japan Is Increasingly Becoming Popular"

Karkaria said Indian travellers' preferences often depend on how much international travel experience they have.

First-time travellers may prefer organised tours that allow them to visit several destinations within a limited period. More experienced travellers, he said, may plan trips around specific interests such as food, art and culture.

Japan is becoming increasingly popular among Indian tourists, Karkaria said, adding that travel from India to Japan was almost doubling every year.

He also said Japan was cheaper than it had been five years ago, pointing to affordability as one factor behind its growing appeal.

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"Frictionless And Seamless" Travel, But Not Borderless

Karkaria said technology and artificial intelligence could make international travel smoother, with biometric checks and digital systems reducing the steps travellers need to complete at airports.

He cited Dubai airport's smart tunnel system as an example, explaining that eligible travellers can pass through without repeatedly presenting their passports or boarding passes.

"I think technology and AI will really help to make it frictionless and seamless," he said. "But will it be borderless? No."

Karkaria said countries would continue to decide who could enter their borders and for what purpose. Technology, he said, could make travel easier, but governments would retain control over entry requirements.