NDA 2 Registration 2026 Closes Today, Here's Direct Link To Apply Online

NDA 2 Application Form 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the application window for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2026 today, June 9, 2026. Candidates who wish to appear for the examination must complete their registration process on the official UPSC website before the deadline. The commission has clearly stated that no further extension will be provided for submitting the NDA 2 application form. The NDA 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 13, 2026.

How to Fill NDA 2 Application Form 2026?

Visit the official UPSC website at upsconline.nic.in.

Go to the "Account Creation" section on the homepage.

Register using a valid email ID, mobile number, and other required details.

Log in using the generated credentials.

Complete the application form and upload necessary documents.

Pay the application fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, UPI, or Net Banking.

Review all details and submit the form.

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Applicants should carefully verify all information before final submission, as incorrect details may lead to issues during the selection process.

NDA 2 Correction Facility 2026

After the application process concludes, UPSC is expected to activate the NDA 2 application correction window for registered candidates. Those who have successfully submitted their application forms will be eligible to use this facility.

The correction window will allow candidates to modify permitted details in their submitted forms as per UPSC guidelines. Applicants are advised to keep checking the official website for updates regarding correction dates and instructions.

In case of any difficulty while filling out the NDA application form, candidates may contact the UPSC helpdesk at 1124041001 or 011-40303444, or email upscsoap@nic.in for assistance.