NCHM JEE admit card 2019 Released; Here's How To Download

NTA releases NCHM JEE admit card 2019 on ntanchm.nic.in

NCHM JEE admit card 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination 2019 or NCHM JEE 2019 admit card on the official website. NCHM JEE 2019 will be held on April 27. NCHM JEE 2019 admit card can be downloaded from the official website, ntanchm.nic.in. Candidates will be able to see their exact date and shift from their respective admit cards.

NCHM JEE 2019 admit card: How to download

Step 1 : Go to official NCHM JEE 2019 website: ntanchm.nic.in.

Step 2 : Click on the admit card link on the home page.

Step 3 : Login using credentials created at the time of registration.

Step 4 : Download your NCHM JEE 2019 admit card.

NTA has been established as a premier, autonomous and self-sustained testing organization to conduct entrance examinations for admission/fellowship in higher educational institutions.

NTA will conduct NCHM JEE 2019 in Computer Based Test or CBT mode for admission to the B.Sc. Course in Hospitality and Hotel Administration (B.Sc.HHA) across the Country.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.