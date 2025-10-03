NCERT Introduces New 'Swadeshi' Module To Promote Self-Reliance Among Students

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced a new educational module focusing on 'Swadeshi' to underline the importance of self-reliance in building a strong and developed India. The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for an Atmanirbhar Bharat and seeks to inspire students to understand the historical and contemporary relevance of self-reliance.

The module highlights the Prime Minister's message that self-reliance extends beyond trade and currency. "Self-reliance is linked to our capability, and when self-reliance begins to diminish, capability too continually declines. Therefore, to preserve, maintain, and enhance our capability, it is imperative to be self-reliant," he had said.

Calling upon scientists, engineers, professionals, and youth, the Prime Minister urged greater investment in research and development, stressing the need for indigenous patents, affordable medicines, and innovation in critical areas such as defence and health. He also encouraged young Indians to study the government's BioE3 policy and contribute to national growth.

The NCERT module traces the roots of Swadeshi to India's freedom struggle, particularly the 1905 Bengal partition, when citizens resisted British imports by embracing Indian-made products. The movement, it notes, was not just about rejecting foreign goods but also about creating Indian alternatives. Enterprises like Bengal Chemical and Pharmaceutical Works (1901) and Tata Iron and Steel Company (1907) emerged during this period, proving India's capability to build world-class industries.

"Swadeshi was not only about rejecting foreign goods; it was also about building Indian alternatives. This spirit gave rise to new enterprises and industries owned by Indians," the module explains. It further emphasises that economic self-reliance was central to political independence and continues to be vital in making India a global power today.

The content draws parallels between the Swadeshi movement and present-day initiatives like Make in India, Start-up India, Digital India, Vocal for Local, and Atmanirbhar Bharat. These programmes aim to boost domestic manufacturing, digital empowerment, and local entrepreneurship, while reducing dependency on imports.



The module explains that Swadeshi means more than using goods made in India, it is about nurturing faith in the creativity, innovation, and capability of Indians. By linking history with contemporary campaigns, NCERT aims to instill a sense of confidence in students, encouraging them to contribute to a self-reliant and globally competitive India.