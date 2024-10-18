Advertisement

NCERT Extends Registration For Diploma In Teaching At Middle Stage

Candidates having Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree and in-service teachers for classes 6-8 across the country are eligible to apply for the course.

New Delhi:

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has extended the registration process for a course in Diploma in 'Teaching of Science at Middle Stage' for classes 6-8. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of NCERT by October 31, 2024. Applicants will be required to pay Rs 2,000 to complete the registration process. 

Candidates having Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree and in-service teachers teaching Science for classes 6-8 across the country are eligible to apply for the course. Aspirants having a diploma or degree in education, pre-service teachers pursuing their diploma or degree in education or any other individual directly involved in science education can also apply.

The purpose of this course is to help in professional development of a large number of pre-service and in-service teachers to become reflective and competent practitioners. The course consists of multimedia based interactive learning materials. It provides in-depth yet flexible learning opportunities to anyone interested in teaching-learning of science at middle stage.

Each module starts from the basics and attempts to develop learner's understanding upto a significant conceptual depth. The course will tentatively end on August 10, 2025. It will comprise of 40 modules. On an average, each module can be completed in 6-8 hours. Every Monday, a new module will be opened and it is to be completed in a week. All the modules along with the final exam are to be completed in 40 weeks.

There is an objective test at the end of each module. It will be opened with its respective module for 15 days. Learners can appear for these tests as per their convenience within 15 days. There is a final exam at the end of course. Those learners who complete all the modules and appear in all the 40 tests will be allowed to appear for this final exam. It will be a timed exam and the date will be announced in advance.

On successful completion, NCERT will award an e-certificate for 'Teaching of Science at Middle Stage'.

