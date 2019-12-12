NCDRC asks Karnataka college to refund money to 11 students for giving different degree.

Apex consumer commission, NCDRC, has directed a Karnataka college to refund Rs 1.12 lakh to its 11 students who were awarded degree different from the one that they had enrolled for.

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has asked St Aloysius Institute of Computer Science, Mangalore to refund the amount within four weeks along with litigation cost to the 11 students who were awarded a degree in M.Sc. Software Technology instead of MS.

NCDRC Presiding member V K Jain, while dismissing the review pleas filed by the College upheld the order of the district and state consumer commission.

The college, which is an autonomous institute affiliated to Mangalore University, had issued advertisement inviting applications for admission to M.S. (Software Technology) course.

Both MS and M.Sc. stand for Master of Science but the former is a professional course.

All the complainants had taken admission in 2009 and 2010 for MS. However, the complainants were awarded with degree in M.Sc. (Software Technology) by Mangalore University upon completion of the course.

The college contended that it had given admission to the students but was already seeking to change the nomenclature of the course from M.Sc. to M.S., and had applied for its approval from university.

