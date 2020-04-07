NCC Cadets Start Services To Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

The Ministry had allowed temporary employment of NCC cadets last week under 'Exercise NCC Yogdan' (file).

Civil and police administration have started requisitioning for services of senior division National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets in fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Some of them have started giving service from Monday, a statement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

The Ministry had allowed temporary employment of NCC cadets last week under 'Exercise NCC Yogdan' and guidelines were also issued in this regard.

These cadets will give a helping hand to state and municipal authorities to augment relief efforts.

The types of tasks envisaged for cadets include manning of helpline or call centres; distribution of relief materials, medicines, food or essential commodities; community assistance; data management and queue and traffic management and manning of CCTV control rooms, according to the defence ministry.

According to the employment guidelines, state governments or district administration has to send the requisition of employment of volunteer cadets through State NCC Directorates.

Details will be coordinated at Directorate or Group Headquarters or Unit level with state government or local civil authority.

It should be ensured that ground conditions and laid down requirements are met before the cadets are deployed for the duty, the statement said.

Union Territory of Ladakh, Neemuch Superintendent, Collector of Bilaspur, Deputy Commissioner of Kangra district, District Police of Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu and Balrampur district administration in Uttar Pradesh have so far requested for service of NCC volunteer cadets for training in COVID-19 preventive measures. These cadets are being imparted training for the job ahead, the ministry said.

Eighty cadets in East Khasi Hills district are assisting the Meghalaya Police in monitoring of ration distribution and sensitisation between April 6-8, 2020.