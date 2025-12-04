NBEMS Reopens Application Window For Only Practical DNB Final Examination December 2025

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has invited applications from eligible candidates for only practical examination- DNB Final Examination December 2025 session. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the NBEMS to fill the application forms by December 17, 2025.



The board had released a notification on October 23, 2025 inviting applications for conducting theory, practical and only practical exams. NBEMS has yet again invited applications from eligible candidates for conducting only practical examination. The applications are being invited again as the board received representations for reopening of the application window from several candidates.



"Pursuant to the representations from several candidates, online applications for the "ONLY PRACTICAL" examination are being reopened from 04/12/2025 (03:00 PM) till 17/12/2025 (11:55 PM)," an official notification by NBEMS reads.

For queries related to application form submission/ refund of failed transactions/ payment gateway related issues etc, candidates can contact NBEMS Candidate Care Support at +91-7996165333 or write to NBEMS at its helpline portal accessible through applicant login.



DNB Final is a two-stage examination comprising of theory and practical examination. An eligible candidate who qualifies the theory examination is permitted to appear in the practical exam. Those who fail to qualify the theory examination are required to reappear in the theory exam.



DNB - Final is an exit examination leading to the award of DNB qualification in respective discipline. NBEMS conduct DNB Final Exam biannually every year.

