Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Postpones Selection Test (JNVST) For Class 6

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya has postponed the selection test for class 6 admission

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) has postponed its Selection Test (JNVST) 2020 which was to be held for admission to class 6 for Winter-bound JNVs. The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) had scheduled the JNVST for class 6 admission on April 11, 2020. The rescheduled date will be announced later.

The JNV Selection Test 2020 was to be held in two phases. The exam for first phase was held on January 11 and the results have already been announced. The second phase exam was to be held on April 11.

The second phase JNVST was for JNVs in the States of Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and in the Districts of Dibang Valley and Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh, in the Districts of Chamba, Kinnaur, Mandi, Sirmour, Kullu, Lahaul & Spiti and Shimla of Himachal Pradesh, in the District of Darjeeling of West Bengal.

The JNV selection test is held in English, Hindi and the regional languages of each state respectively. The selection test is of two hours and has three sections with only objective type questions. The question paper has total 80 questions carrying 100 marks.

There is a Mental Ability Test which has 40 questions carrying 50 marks and is of 60 minutes duration. Then there are Arithmetic Test and Language Test with 20 questions each, carrying 25 marks each and of 30 minutes duration each.

As per the admission policy of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas at least 75 per cent of the seats in a district are filled by candidates selected from rural areas at Block level and remaining seats are filled from open merit of the district.

