Navodaya Class 9 Admission Process Begins. Details Here

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti or NVS, an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Human Resource Development's Department of School Education and Literacy has invited applications for admissions to its Class 9 (vacant) seats for the academic year 2020-21. The Navodaya admissions will be done to 636 functional Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas spread over 28 states and 7 Union Territories.

Navodaya admission 2020: How to apply

Online applications may be submitted from October 24, 2019. The candidate may refer to NVS nvsadmissionclassnine.in or website of JNVs.

Last date to apply for Class 9 lateral entry test is December 10, 2019.

Navodaya admission 2020: Selection process

Selection test for admission to Class 9 will be conducted on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of concerned district or any other centre allotted by NVS.

Result of the selection test may be noted from the application portal of NVS through which application is submitted.

Result will be notified in the Vidyalaya Notice Board as well as published in the website of JNVs concerned. Selected candidates will also be intimated by Speed Post and SMS.

Selection in the selection test will not vest any right upon candidate to secure admission into JNV till the candidate produces all the relevant certificates such as birth certificate, pass certificate of 8th class with mark sheets, SC/ST certificate, if any, as prescribed by NVS for the admission.

Details of the marks obtained in the test will not be communicated and there is no provision for re-checking/re-totalling.

Candidates will be considered for the admission only into that Vidyalaya for which the candidate has appeared for Selection Test.

At the time of admission, candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SCs) Scheduled Tribes (STs) & Other Backward Classes (OBCs) categories will have to produce the required Scheduled Caste/Tribe or OBC Certificate issued by the competent authority.

Navodaya admission 2020: Exam pattern

Duration of the selection test will be two and half hours (10:00 AM to 12:30 PM). However, in respect of candidates with special needs, additional time of 30 minutes will be provided, subject to the production of certificates from the competent authority.

Centre for examination will be the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of the district concerned or any other centre allotted by NVS.

Medium of Language for examination will be English or Hindi and students have to answer in OMR sheet.

Selection Test will consist of questions from the subjects of Mathematics, General Science, English and Hindi and the difficulty level of the test paper will be of Class 8.

