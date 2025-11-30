National Testing Agency To Open JEE Main 2026 Form Correction Window Tomorrow

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely open the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2026 two-day form correction facility on Monday (December 1). It will provide candidates a chance to fix mistakes in their application forms.The correction window will be available for two days on December 1 and 2, 2025. Candidates can visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in to make changes.

Changes that can be done:

Name, Parents' name

Class 10 and 12 educational information

Eligibility state code

Date of Birth (DOB), gender and category, including Pwd or sub-category status

Signature, chosen paper, and exam city

Details that can not be edited or changed:

Mobile number

Email ID

Permanent or current address

Emergency Contact information and photo

Steps to make changes:

Step 1: Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on "Registered Candidate Login."

Step 2: Log in using the application number and password or date of birth.

Step 3: Upon logging in, the submitted application form will be displayed.

Step 4: Select the information you want to change and make the corrections.

Step 5: Press the Submit button to save all changes.

Rules for Uploading Photos and Documents

It is essential to follow the guidelines set by the NTA when uploading photos and documents. Both color and black-and-white photos are acceptable and wearing glasses is also fine. However, photos taken while wearing sunglasses or caps will not be accepted. Photos must be clear and legible and conform to the prescribed file size and format.

Signatures must be legibly made on white paper and uploaded in the correct format. Similarly, all other documents must be uploaded in accordance with the prescribed file size and format for proper acceptance of the application.