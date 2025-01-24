National Pension Trust Hiring For Manager Positions, Check Deadline, Other Key Details

NPS Recruitment 2025: The National Pension Trust is currently accepting applications for Officer Grade B (Manager) and Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) positions. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website. The application process began on January 16 and will close on February 5, 2025.

NPS Vacancy 2025 Notification: Vacancy Details

Grade A (Assistant Manager) General: 12

Grade A (Assistant Manager) Risk Manager: 01

Grade B General: 04

Human Resources: 01

Risk Management: 01

NPS Assistant Manager Qualification: Vacancy Details

To apply for the positions of Grade A/B Manager and Assistant Manager, candidates must have a post-graduate degree in a relevant field such as Finance, Commerce, Economics, Statistics, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, or a similar field from a recognised university. Other qualifications such as CA, CFA, CS, FRM, CMA, MBA, PGDBA, PGPM, PGDM, or a Master's degree are also acceptable. In addition, experience relevant to the position is required. Candidates can refer to the official recruitment notification for further qualification details.

NPS Recruitment 2025: Age Limit

The age limit for this recruitment is based on the position. The minimum age should be between 21-25 years, and the maximum age should be between 30-33 years.

NPS Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection process includes a written examination and an interview.

NPS Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General, EWS, and OBC categories must pay an application fee of INR 1000. There is no application fee for SC, ST, Women, or PWD candidates.

NPS Recruitment 2025: Online Exam (Phase 1 and Phase 2)

The online examination will be conducted in two phases on February 25, 2025. Candidates who qualify in both phases will be eligible for the interview. For more information, candidates can visit the official NPS website.