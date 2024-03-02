Check This Job Role At PFRDA Offering Annual Salary Rs 90 Lakh

Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) is inviting applications for Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in National Pension System Trust (NPS Trust) on contract/deputation basis. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the PFRDA or ICSI to check complete details for the job.

Eligibility

The candidate applying for the post should not be more than 60 years of age. Candidates having a degree in MBA/MMS with specialisation in Finance / CA / CS / CFA / CWA / LLB / Post Graduation in Economics, Finance or any other discipline are eligible for the job.

The complete details about the qualification and experience is available on the official website.

As per the official notification, "A person to be appointed as CEO of the National Pension System Trust should be a citizen of India who could provide effective leadership to the trust. The applicant should not have been convicted of any offence involving moral turpitude or fraud or for commission of any economic offences or violation of any securities laws."

Salary

The job role will be entitled for an annual salary of Rs 90 Lakh. The official notification read, "As admissible to an officer of the Executive Director-Grade in PFRDA. The present scale of pay for Executive Director in PFRDA is Rs. 204000-6000 (2)-216000. Other benefits as admissible. The monthly gross emoluments at the beginning of the scale work out to Rs 5,90,000 approx."

"Benefits in addition to monthly emoluments include provision of hired office car, Entertainment Allowance, Medical (Non –Hospitalisation) Expenses, LFC, Group Mediclaim Insurance, Personal Accident Insurance, Group term insurance, Staff Furnishing Scheme etc. The annual CTC is Rs 90 Lacs approx."

Candidates willing to apply for the job role will be required to send applications by post in a cover superscribing ‘Application for Chief Executive Officer, NPS Trust (on contract/deputation)' to the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority. The last date to submit the applications is April 4, 2024.

PFRDA is a statutory regulatory body established under the PFRDA Act, 2013, to promote, develop and regulate pension schemes covered under the Act.