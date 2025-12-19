NEET PG Counselling Schedule 2025 Out For All India Quota, Central State Quota Seats

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the NEET PG Counsellig Schedule for academic year 2025 for All India Quota/ Deemed/ Central State Quota. The commission has released the schedule mentioning that all State Counselling authorities are required to strictly adhere to the schedule provided by MCC.

With the release of the schedule, the central and state-level counselling process are required to ensure uniformity and coordination in the process.

The official notification by the NMC reads, " All State Counselling authorities are requested to strictly adhere to the schedule provided by MCC so that incoherence between the counselling of All India Quota (AIQ) and State Quota (SQ) can be avoided in compliance of various directions of Hon'ble Supreme Court of India."