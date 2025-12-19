NEET PG Counselling Schedule 2025 Out For All India Quota, Central State Quota Seats

- The National Medical Commission released the NEET PG Counselling Schedule for 2025 academic year
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the NEET PG Counsellig Schedule for academic year 2025 for All India Quota/ Deemed/ Central State Quota. The commission has released the schedule mentioning that all State Counselling authorities are required to strictly adhere to the schedule provided by MCC.
With the release of the schedule, the central and state-level counselling process are required to ensure uniformity and coordination in the process.
The official notification by the NMC reads, " All State Counselling authorities are requested to strictly adhere to the schedule provided by MCC so that incoherence between the counselling of All India Quota (AIQ) and State Quota (SQ) can be avoided in compliance of various directions of Hon'ble Supreme Court of India."
|S.No
|Schedule for examination
|All India Quota/
Deemed and Central
Universities
|Sharing of
Joined
candidates
Data by MCC
|State Counselling
|Sharing of Joined
candidates Data
by state DMEs/
State Counselling
Authorities*
|1
|Ist Round of
Counselling
|October 17- November 22, 2025
|December 2, 2025 to December 3, 2025
|November 21, 2025 to December 1, 2025
|December 8, 2025 to December 9, 2025
|2
|Last date of Joining
|December 1, 2025
|-
|December 7, 2025
|-
|3
|2nd round of
Counselling
|December 5, 2025 to
December 12, 2025
|December 22, 2025 to December 23, 2025
|December 10, 2025 to December 21, 2025
|December 29, 2025 to December 30, 2025
|4
|Last date of joining
|December 21, 2025
|-
|December 28, 2025
|-
|5
|Round-3
|December 26, 2025 to January 2, 2026
|January 12, 2026
|December 31, 2025 to January 11, 2026
|January 18, 2026 to January 19, 2026
|6
|Last date of joining
|January 11, 2026
|-
|January 17, 2026
|-
|7
|Stray Vacancy
|January 15, 2026 to January 21, 2026
|January 21, 2026 to January 24, 2026
|8
|Last date of joining
|January 31, 2026
|January 31, 2026