NEET PG Counselling Schedule 2025 Out For All India Quota, Central State Quota Seats

National Medical Commission issues detailed NEET PG Counselling Schedule for 2025.

NEET PG Counselling 2025
  • The National Medical Commission released the NEET PG Counselling Schedule for 2025 academic year
  • State counselling authorities must strictly follow the schedule set by MCC for uniformity
  • The schedule aims to avoid incoherence between All India Quota and State Quota counselling
New Delhi:

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the NEET PG Counsellig Schedule for academic year 2025 for All India Quota/ Deemed/ Central State Quota. The commission has released the schedule mentioning that all State Counselling authorities are required to strictly adhere to the schedule provided by MCC.

With the release of the schedule, the central and state-level counselling process are required to ensure uniformity and coordination in the process.

The official notification by the NMC reads, " All State Counselling authorities are requested to strictly adhere to the schedule provided by MCC so that incoherence between the counselling of All India Quota (AIQ) and State Quota (SQ) can be avoided in compliance of various directions of Hon'ble Supreme Court of India."

S.No Schedule for examinationAll India Quota/
Deemed and Central
Universities		Sharing of
Joined
candidates
Data by MCC		State CounsellingSharing of Joined
candidates Data
by state DMEs/
State Counselling
Authorities*
1Ist Round of
Counselling		October 17- November 22, 2025 December 2, 2025 to December 3, 2025 November 21, 2025 to December 1, 2025December 8, 2025 to December 9, 2025
2Last date of JoiningDecember 1, 2025-December 7, 2025-
32nd round of
Counselling		December 5, 2025 to
December 12, 2025		December 22, 2025 to December 23, 2025December 10, 2025 to December 21, 2025 December 29, 2025 to December 30, 2025 
4Last date of joiningDecember 21, 2025-December 28, 2025-
5Round-3December 26, 2025 to January 2, 2026 January 12, 2026December 31, 2025 to January 11, 2026 January 18, 2026 to January 19, 2026 
6Last date of joiningJanuary 11, 2026-January 17, 2026-
7Stray VacancyJanuary 15, 2026 to January 21, 2026 January 21, 2026 to January 24, 2026 
8Last date of joiningJanuary 31, 2026January 31, 2026

