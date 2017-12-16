National Law University, Odisha To Reserve 25% Seats For Locals

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved a proposal to reserve 25 per cent of the seats in the National Law University (NLU), Cuttack, for students from the state. The students aspiring to get admission to the NLU will be significantly benefited by the move, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.Though the six NLUs in other parts of the country have reservation for the local students, the same was not available in Odisha.Students from Odisha who have secured 60 per cent marks in their Plus Two examinations would be eligible for admission to the National Law University, Cuttack. It was a long-standing demand of people in Odisha to reserve seats for students from the state at NLU, the statement said.