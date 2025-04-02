National High Speed Rail Corporation Hiring For Various Posts, Salary Up To 1.6 Lakh Per Month

NHSRCL Recruitment 2025: The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has started the registration process for its recruitment notification for various posts. The recruitment drive aims to fill 71 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website, nhsrcl.in. The last date to apply for the posts is April 24, 2025.

The official notification states: "NHSRCL is a joint sector company of the Government of India and participating state governments, formed for the implementation of the High-Speed Train Corridor Project in India. It is one of the most ambitious projects in the rail infrastructure sector, aimed at boosting the economy and building India's first-ever high-speed rail corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The corporation is planning to position itself as one of the best employers by adopting modern HR practices and designing an employee-friendly HR policy. Working with NHSRCL will not only expose employees to best-in-class technology but also provide other benefits."

NHSRCL Recruitment 2025: Posts And Salary

Junior Technical Manager (Civil): Rs 40,000 - Rs 1,40,000

Junior Technical Manager (Electrical): Rs 40,000 - Rs 1,40,000

Junior Technical Manager (SNT): Rs 40,000 - Rs 1,40,000

Junior Technical Manager (RS): Rs 40,000 - Rs 1,40,000

Assistant Technical Manager (Architecture): Rs 50,000 - Rs 1,60,000

Assistant Technical Manager (Database Administrator): Rs 50,000 - Rs 1,60,000

Assistant Manager (Procurement): Rs 50,000 - Rs 1,60,000

Assistant Manager (General): Rs 50,000 - Rs 1,60,000

NHSRCL Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection process will involve a three-stage assessment, comprising a Computer-Based Test (CBT), a Personal Interview, and a Medical Examination as per the medical standards specified for each post. However, the management reserves the right to modify or omit any stage of the selection process, depending on the number of applications received.

This comprehensive selection process aims to evaluate various aspects of candidates, including knowledge, skills, comprehension, aptitude, and physical fitness. To be considered for selection, candidates must successfully clear each stage, including the medical examination.