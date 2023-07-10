National Entrance Screening Test 2023 Result Out. Steps To Check It

The results for the written exam were released at 12 PM today. (Representaqtional image)

The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), on July 10, declared the results of the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2023. The results for the written exam, which was held on June 24, were released at 12 PM today. The NISER released the answer key on June 28. In addition, candidates were also requested to send their feedback on their answer key by June 30. All the candidates, who appeared for the written examination, can now check their scores on the official exam website, nestexam.in. Also, you can visit the official site to download the question papers and revised answer keys. In a bid to check the scorecards, all the candidates can follow these steps.

NEST 2023 results: How to check

Step 1: Open the official NEST exam site on any browser. Or you can directly click here: nestexam.in

Step 2: Once you have the homepage open in front of you, look for the "Results" or "NEST Result" section. You can either find it displayed in the main menu

Step 3: To proceed to the result checking page, go to the result section and click on the appropriate link.

Step 4: After you have the page open, you must enter your details including registration number, roll number or any other required information. Before submitting, cross-check it once.

Step 5: Click on the "Submit" or "Check Result" tab.

Step 6: Now you have the NEST 2023 result displayed on your screen. Review the result and verify all the details and if needed download and save a copy for future reference.

NEST results determine the candidates' eligibility for the esteemed institutions for the integrated MSc programme. This national-level entrance test is conducted at NISER, Bhubaneswar, and UM-DAE CEBS, Mumbai. The clearance of this exam will provide admission to the eligible candidates in five years integrated MSc programme in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics. The National Entrance Screening Test is a compulsory online/computer-based test.