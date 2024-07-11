National Entrance Screening Test 2024 Result To Be Out On July 12, Check Details

NEST 2024 Result: The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar, will announce the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) Result 2024 on July 12 at 4pm. Those who appeared in the examination can access their results by visiting the official website. Students can check their scores using their roll number and password. The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar, will announce the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) Result 2024 on July 12 at 4pm. Those who appeared in the examination can access their results by visiting the. Students can check their scores using their roll number and password.

NEST Results 2024: Steps To Check

Visit the official website nestexam.in.

On the home page, select the NEST 2024 results link.

Enter the required details as a new page opens.

The NEST 2024 results will appear on the screen.

Download and keep a hard copy for future use.

The National Entrance Screening Test was held on June 30 in two shifts - the first from 9am to 12.30pm and the second from 2.30pm to 6pm. The application process began on March 30 and closed on June 3. Admit cards were released on June 15.

Eligibility

To apply, candidates must have completed the 12th Standard exam or an equivalent in 2022, 2023, or be scheduled to take it in 2024, regardless of category or age.

Candidates should have a minimum aggregate score of 60% (or equivalent grade) in the Class XII examination from a recognised Indian board. For SC, ST, and Divyangjan candidates, the minimum requirement is 55%.

Candidates must also secure a place on the NEST 2024 merit list to be eligible for admission to the Integrated MSc programme at NISER/CEBS in 2024.

What Is National Entrance Screening Test (NEST)?

The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) is mandatory for students aiming to enroll at the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) in Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai's Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS) in Mumbai. Both institutions were established by the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India, in 2007.

Their mission is to train scientific professionals to conduct advanced scientific research and support the scientific programs of the Department of Atomic Energy and other applied science institutions across the country.

For further details, candidates can visit the official website.