National Education Day: Critical Thinking, Problem-Solving Skills Essential, Say Experts

On National Education Day, experts stress the urgent need to reform India's educational curriculum, focusing on the development of critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and financial literacy among students. With financial instability and rising living costs affecting millions, educators argue that it's vital to equip students with practical money management skills early on to ensure long-term financial stability.

Ajay Lakhotia, Founder and CEO of StockGro, advocates for an overhaul of the curriculum that goes beyond simply updating content. He emphasizes the importance of imparting practical financial skills, particularly in navigating real-world economic challenges. "This approach will better prepare students for the financial decisions they will face in adulthood," Lakhotia stated. StockGro has already made strides in bridging this gap through its Big Shot Campus Ambassador and StockGro Accelerator programs, which have reached over 1,100 schools and colleges nationwide, offering hands-on learning opportunities in investments and stock markets.

Prateek Shukla, Co-founder and CEO of Masai School echoes the need for a shift in education. He highlights the move away from rote learning toward a more holistic, skills-focused approach. "Today, education is not just about theoretical knowledge; it's about practical skills, including financial literacy, which are crucial in a digital economy," Shukla explained.

Mr Shukla emphasizes the importance of aligning curricula with the needs of a rapidly evolving workforce. As technology continues to shape the job market, he believes education systems must prepare students with adaptable skills relevant to the future workforce.