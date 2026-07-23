National Broadcasting Day 2026: How Radio, Podcasts Are Transforming Student Learning

National Broadcasting Day is observed every year on July 23 to mark the beginning of radio broadcasting in India. While radio was once the country's primary source of news and entertainment, it also played a key role in education. Today, that legacy continues through podcasts and digital audio platforms, helping students learn beyond classrooms.

India's broadcasting journey began on July 23, 1927, when the Indian Broadcasting Company (IBC) aired the country's first radio programme from Bombay (now Mumbai). Over the years, radio connected millions of people by bringing news, music, educational content and public service announcements to homes across the country.

A major milestone came in 1936 with the launch of All India Radio (AIR), later renamed Akashvani. As one of the world's largest radio networks, AIR reached even the most remote parts of India, making information and educational programmes accessible to people who had limited access to schools, libraries and other learning resources.

During India's freedom movement, radio became an important medium for spreading information and creating public awareness. Later, it evolved into a trusted platform for educational broadcasts, language lessons, cultural programmes and discussions that benefited students as well as the general public.

Before television became common, radio was a part of everyday life in Indian households. Families gathered around radio sets to listen to news, music, dramas and storytelling programmes. Along with entertainment, educational broadcasts helped students continue learning and exposed them to new ideas and knowledge.

Radio also supported farmers by sharing weather updates, farming techniques and government schemes, highlighting its role in spreading practical knowledge across communities.

The arrival of FM radio gave broadcasting a fresh identity. Better sound quality, interactive shows and local programming attracted younger audiences and made radio more engaging for listeners.

Today, India's audio landscape has expanded far beyond traditional radio. Podcasts, online radio and streaming platforms have become popular learning tools, especially among students. Educational podcasts help learners revise subjects, improve English and communication skills, stay updated with current affairs and prepare for competitive exams. Since they can be accessed anytime on smartphones, students can continue learning while travelling, exercising or taking a break from regular studies.

From traditional radio broadcasts to on-demand podcasts, audio continues to make learning more flexible and accessible. As technology evolves, broadcasting remains an important medium that not only informs and entertains but also supports education. National Broadcasting Day is a reminder of how India's audio journey has continued to empower learners across generations.