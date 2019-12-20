'Be Aware Of Spoofed Email, SMS': Medical Examination Board NBE

The NBE said it does not send any email/SMS to candidates regarding securing good marks or merit position

National Board of Examinations or NBE has informed the candidates who appear for the examinations organised the Board to beware of spoofed emails and SMSes in its name making false and bogus claims. The NBE, a national agency which conducts postgraduate and postdoctoral examinations for the award of Diplomate of National Board (DNB), advised the candidates not to be allured or mislead by unscrupulous agents or touts making false and bogus claims of helping any candidate in any means by such spoofed emails or SMS or forged documents.

"It has come to the notice of NBE that some unscrupulous agents/touts are making false and bogus claims to the candidates and using spoofed emails and SMS in the name of NBE for phishing. Candidates are hereby advised not to be allured or mislead by unscrupulous agents /touts making false and bogus claims of helping any candidate in any means by such spoofed emails/SMS or forged documents," the NBE said in a notification.

The Board also said it does not send any email or SMS to candidates regarding securing good marks or merit position in any of the exams conducted by it.

It asked the candidates to refer the official websites (www.natboard.edu.in and www.nbe.edu.in) for any information about NBE and examinations conducted by the Board.

"Be aware when getting any email or SMS in the name of NBE, please cross verify information received through SMS in name of NBE with a corresponding Email/NBE Website update. Candidates are also advised to use the email IDs/contact numbers for communication with NBE which are provided on the NBE websites time to time," it said.

"In case candidates are approached by any unscrupulous agents/touts promising any such undue favour through any spoofed emails/SMS or telephone call or forged documents or personally the same may be reported to NBE through email mail@natboard.edu.in or to the local police for further investigation," it added.

