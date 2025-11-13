Exam Body Issues Advisory For NEET PG 2025 Seat Reporting And Joining

The National Board of Examination in Medical Science (NBEMS) has issued an important advisory for hospitals and candidates to update the status of candidates allotted NBEMS seats through the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for postgraduate (NEET PG), All India Quota 2025 counselling conducted by the Medical Council Committee (MCC).

The advisory has been issued for reporting and joining status. "All the NBEMS-accredited hospitals are advised to carefully go through the counselling schedule, information bulletin, counselling scheme, and other notices published by MCC at https://mcc.nic.in," said NBEMS in a notification.

Document verification and reporting joining for candidates:

1. Document Verification: All NBEMS-accredited hospitals must verify the prescribed original documents at the time of joining/reporting.

2. Eligibility Check: Hospitals are required to ensure fulfilment of eligibility criteria by the candidate for admission to the allotted seat, as per the information bulletin.

3. Medical Examination: The medical examination of the candidate shall be conducted by the Medical Board of the concerned NBEMS-accredited hospital.

4. Medical Fitness Requirement: Only candidates found medically fit by the Medical Board shall be allowed to report/join the course.

Additional, it is mandatory for candidates reporting/joining NBEMS seats to pay the 1st-year annual course fee to NBEMS through the dedicated portal of NBEMS. By visiting (https://cns.natboard.edu.in/CandRv1/seatMatrix/index.php). The hospitals are also advised to verify the receipt.

1. Mandatory Update: NBEMS-accredited hospitals must update candidate reporting/joining status on the Intra-MCC portal within the MCC-prescribed time.

2. Consequence of Failure: Non-compliance leads to seat being carried forward to next round.

3. Seat Review: Institutes must review seat positions before each round to prevent excess allotment.

The NBEMS Online Portal for Joining and Registration (OPJR) shall remain inactive for hospitals until all rounds of counselling are concluded.

Start date of training:

Candidates must report/join their NBEMS training within the reporting/joining window of the respective counselling round as published by MCC. No extension in the date of reporting/joining shall be permitted. For candidates who get upgraded, the training period will be considered from the date of reporting/joining the upgraded seat. If the seat is not upgraded, the training will be counted from the date of start of PG training, i.e., the candidate starts his/her duties as a resident doctor.

For in service doctors:

Candidates who are employed with central govt./state govt./railways/PSU/ESI or any other govt. organization should ensure that they have a no-objection certificate, including study leave, from their parent organization at the time of joining the NBEMS course.