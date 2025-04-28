NaBFID Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 66 Posts, Check Details

NaBFID Recruitment 2025: The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) has started the registration process for the recruitment of various posts. The hiring drive aims to fill a total of 66 posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply only by visiting the official website, nabfid.org.

NaBFID Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

Online Registration of Application (Start Date): April 26, 2025

Last Date for Applying & Fee Payment (End Date): May 19, 2025

Date of Online Examination (Tentative): During the month of May/June 2025

Download of Examination Call Letters: 10 days before the Examination

Cut-off Date for Eligibility Criteria i.e., Age, Educational Qualification, etc.: March 31, 2025

NaBFID Recruitment 2025: Age Limit

Candidates must be between 21 and 32 years old as of March 31, 2025. Candidates must be born between April 1, 1993, and March 31, 2004, with both dates being inclusive.

NaBFID Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

The application fee for General, EWS, and OBC candidates is Rs 800 plus applicable taxes, while SC, ST, and PwBD candidates are required to pay Rs 100 plus applicable taxes, which covers only intimation charges. These fees are non-refundable. Before applying, candidates must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria, as fees will not be refunded if they are deemed ineligible.

NaBFID Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection process consists of two main stages: an online exam and a personal interview. Additionally, the bank may conduct a psychometric test or group discussion to further assess the candidates' suitability. Candidates who perform well in the online exam will be shortlisted for the interview. The bank will decide how many candidates to call for an interview, typically 5-15 times the number of available positions.