NABARD Office Attendant Recruitment 2024: Registration Begins, Check Steps To Apply

NABARD Recruitment 2024: Candidates must be between 18 and 30 years of age as of October 01, 2024.

NABARD Recruitment 2024: Candidates can apply for post by visiting official website.
NABARD Office Attendant Recruitment 2024: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has started accepting online applications for the recruitment of office attendants today. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website of NABARD at nabard.org.

NABARD Office Attendant Recruitment 2024: Important Dates

  • Commencement of online registration of applications: October 02
  • Closure of registration of applications: October 21
  • Closure for editing application details: October 21
  • Last date for printing your application: November 05

The official website states: "On-line application validation rules and design are based on the advertisement requirements. Candidates are advised to read the advertisement carefully and refer to the "How to Apply" and "FAQ" pages on the main page. An application submitted through the online form does not imply that the candidate has fulfilled all the criteria given in the advertisement. Applications are subject to subsequent scrutiny and can be rejected if found to be ineligible at any point in time."

NABARD Office Attendant Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

  • Step 1. Go to the official website www.nabard.org.
  • Step 2. Find the Careers Notice tab on the homepage.
  • Step 3. Click on the Office Attendant application link.
  • Step 4. Register and fill out the form properly.
  • Step 5. Make the payment and click on submit.
  • Step 6. Take a hard copy of the form for future reference.

NABARD Office Attendant Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

Candidates must be between 18 and 30 years of age as of October 01, 2024.

NABARD Office Attendant Recruitment 2024: Application Fees

  • General category candidates must pay an intimation charge of Rs 50 and an application fee of Rs 500
  • For SC/ST/PWBD/EXS categories, candidates must pay only the intimation charge of Rs 50 only

NABARD Office Attendant Recruitment 2024: Educational Qualification

  • A candidate must have passed the 10th Standard (S.S.C./Matriculation)
Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Other Verticals
