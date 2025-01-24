Advertisement

MS University Declares Results For Undergraduate And PG Course Exams, Check Details

MS University Result 2025: Students who appeared for these examinations can check their results by entering their registration number on the university's official website.

Read Time: 1 min
MS University Declares Results For Undergraduate And PG Course Exams, Check Details
MS University Result 2025: Manonmaniam Sundaranar University is located in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli.

MS University Result 2025: Manonmaniam Sundaranar University (MSU) has announced the results of the November 2024 examinations for various programmes, including BA, BSc, BCom, MA, MSc, MCom, and others. The results are available on the official website. Students who appeared for these examinations can check their results by entering their registration number on the university's official website.

MSU UG Results 2025: Steps To Check

  • Visit MSU's official website
  • Navigate to the 'Examination' section and select your course. Click on 'Result'
  • Enter the required details, including your registration number
  • The result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference

About Manonmaniam Sundaranar University

Manonmaniam Sundaranar University (MSU), located in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, was established in 1990. The university is approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

