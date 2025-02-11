MPPSC Prelims Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Soon, Check Details

MPPSC Prelims Admit Card 2025: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has issued the admit card for the State Service Preliminary Examination 2025.

Candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in. They are required to enter their application number and date of birth to access the admit card. The examination is scheduled to take place on February 16, 2025. The MPPSC State Service Exam 2025 aims to recruit candidates for 158 posts.

MPPSC Prelims Admit Card 2025: Steps To Download

Step 1. Go to the MPPSC official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the link that reads, 'Admit Card - State Service Preliminary Exam 2025' on the homepage

Step 3. A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4. Enter the login credentials

Step 5. Check the admit card carefully

Step 6. Take a printout of your admit card for future reference

Candidates are advised to arrive at the exam center well before the time stated on their admit card. This will allow sufficient time for security checks and to get familiar with the exam environment.

MPPSC 2025: Selection Process

The selection process consists of three stages: the preliminary exam, the main exam, and the personal interview. The preliminary exam will be objective-type, while the main exam will be descriptive-type. During the personal interview, candidates will be evaluated based on their overall personality, problem-solving skills, and communication abilities.

MPPSC 2025: Age Criteria

Candidates must be at least 21 years old and not more than 40 years old as of January 1, 2025. Age relaxation will be provided to candidates belonging to reserved categories.