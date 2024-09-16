MPPSC Main Exam 2024 Registration Ends Today, Check Details

MPPSC Main Exam 2024: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) registration window for the State Service Main Examination 2024 and State Forest Service Examination 2024 closes today. Students who have cleared the preliminary exam can apply by visiting the official MPPSC website, mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The State Service Main Examination 2024 will be conducted from October 21, 2024, to October 26, 2024, at examination centers located in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Ratlam, Satna, Sagar, Shahdol, Barwani, and Balaghat.

The official notification reads: "The upcoming State Service Main Examination 2024 will be conducted through Structured Answer Copy/Question Answer Booklet, where the candidate will have to write their answer within the prescribed word limit in the space provided below the question in the Question Answer Booklet. Answers written in any other place will be invalidated."

MPPSC State Service Main Exam 2024: Steps To Register

Go to the MPPSC official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in

Click on the link that reads, 'Online Application Form - State Service Mains Exam 2024' on the homepage

A new page will appear on the screen

Fill out the form and make the payment

Click on submit and save the form

Take a printout of your application for future reference

MPPSC State Service Main Exam 2024: Schedule

General Studies 1: October 21

General Studies 2: October 22

General Studies 3: October 23

General Studies 4: October 24

General Hindi and Grammar: October 25

Hindi Essay: October 26

Application and Examination Fees:

For Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Class (non-creamy layer), Economically Weaker Section, and Disabled candidates native to Madhya Pradesh: Rs 400

For all remaining categories and candidates resident outside Madhya Pradesh: Rs 800

Additionally, a portal fee of Rs 40 (including service tax) will be payable.