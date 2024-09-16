MPPSC Main Exam 2024 Registration Ends Today, Check Details

The State Service Main Examination 2024 will be conducted from October 21, 2024, to October 26, 2024, at examination centers located in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Ratlam, Satna, Sagar, Shahdol, Barwani, and Balaghat.
The official notification reads: "The upcoming State Service Main Examination 2024 will be conducted through Structured Answer Copy/Question Answer Booklet, where the candidate will have to write their answer within the prescribed word limit in the space provided below the question in the Question Answer Booklet. Answers written in any other place will be invalidated."
MPPSC State Service Main Exam 2024: Steps To Register
- Go to the MPPSC official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in
- Click on the link that reads, 'Online Application Form - State Service Mains Exam 2024' on the homepage
- A new page will appear on the screen
- Fill out the form and make the payment
- Click on submit and save the form
- Take a printout of your application for future reference
MPPSC State Service Main Exam 2024: Schedule
- General Studies 1: October 21
- General Studies 2: October 22
- General Studies 3: October 23
- General Studies 4: October 24
- General Hindi and Grammar: October 25
- Hindi Essay: October 26
Application and Examination Fees:
- For Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Class (non-creamy layer), Economically Weaker Section, and Disabled candidates native to Madhya Pradesh: Rs 400
- For all remaining categories and candidates resident outside Madhya Pradesh: Rs 800
Additionally, a portal fee of Rs 40 (including service tax) will be payable.