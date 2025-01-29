MP Teacher Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 10,758 Posts, Check Details

MP Teacher Recruitment 2025: Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board (MPESB) has started the registration process for the recruitment of teachers. The recruitment drive aims to fill 10,758 posts of teachers who will be recruited from the Selection Examination 2025, including the posts of Secondary Teacher (Sports, Music, Singing, and Playing), Primary Teacher (Sports, Music, Singing, Playing, and Dance), Secondary Teacher under the Tribal Department, and Primary Teacher (Sports, Music, Singing, Playing, and Dance).
MP Teacher Recruitment 2025: Important Dates
Starting date of online application: January 28, 2025
Last date for online application: February 11, 2025
Last date for making corrections in the application: February 16, 2025
Exam date: Starting from March 20, 2025
MP Teacher Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply
Step 1. Go to the MPESB website, esb.mp.gov.in
Step 2. Register yourself on this website and login
Step 3. Fill out the form by providing personal information
Step 4. Pay the fees and click on submit
Step 5. Save the form and take a hard copy of the form for future references
MP Teacher Recruitment 2025: Salary
Secondary Teacher: Rs. 32,800 + Dearness Allowance
Secondary Teacher (Sports): Rs. 32,800 + Dearness Allowance
Secondary Teacher (Music, Singing, Playing): Rs. 32,800 + Dearness Allowance
Primary Teacher (Sports): Rs. 25,300 + Dearness Allowance
Primary Teacher (Music, Singing, Playing): Rs. 25,300 + Dearness Allowance
Primary Teacher (Dance): Rs. 25,300 + Dearness Allowance
MP Teacher Recruitment 2025: Selection Process
The selection process will consist of a written exam, document verification, and medical exam.