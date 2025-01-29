MP Teacher Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 10,758 Posts, Check Details

MP Teacher Recruitment 2025: Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board (MPESB) has started the registration process for the recruitment of teachers. The recruitment drive aims to fill 10,758 posts of teachers who will be recruited from the Selection Examination 2025, including the posts of Secondary Teacher (Sports, Music, Singing, and Playing), Primary Teacher (Sports, Music, Singing, Playing, and Dance), Secondary Teacher under the Tribal Department, and Primary Teacher (Sports, Music, Singing, Playing, and Dance).

MP Teacher Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

Starting date of online application: January 28, 2025

Last date for online application: February 11, 2025

Last date for making corrections in the application: February 16, 2025

Exam date: Starting from March 20, 2025

MP Teacher Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Go to the MPESB website, esb.mp.gov.in

Step 2. Register yourself on this website and login

Step 3. Fill out the form by providing personal information

Step 4. Pay the fees and click on submit

Step 5. Save the form and take a hard copy of the form for future references

MP Teacher Recruitment 2025: Salary

Secondary Teacher: Rs. 32,800 + Dearness Allowance

Secondary Teacher (Sports): Rs. 32,800 + Dearness Allowance

Secondary Teacher (Music, Singing, Playing): Rs. 32,800 + Dearness Allowance

Primary Teacher (Sports): Rs. 25,300 + Dearness Allowance

Primary Teacher (Music, Singing, Playing): Rs. 25,300 + Dearness Allowance

Primary Teacher (Dance): Rs. 25,300 + Dearness Allowance

MP Teacher Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection process will consist of a written exam, document verification, and medical exam.



