MP Teacher Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 10,758 Posts, Check Details

The selection process will consist of a written exam, document verification, and medical exam.

The last date for online application is February 11, 2025.

MP Teacher Recruitment 2025: Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board (MPESB) has started the registration process for the recruitment of teachers. The recruitment drive aims to fill 10,758 posts of teachers who will be recruited from the Selection Examination 2025, including the posts of Secondary Teacher (Sports, Music, Singing, and Playing), Primary Teacher (Sports, Music, Singing, Playing, and Dance), Secondary Teacher under the Tribal Department, and Primary Teacher (Sports, Music, Singing, Playing, and Dance).  

MP Teacher Recruitment 2025: Important Dates  

Starting date of online application: January 28, 2025  
Last date for online application: February 11, 2025  
Last date for making corrections in the application: February 16, 2025  
Exam date: Starting from March 20, 2025  

MP Teacher Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply  

Step 1. Go to the MPESB website, esb.mp.gov.in
Step 2. Register yourself on this website and login 
Step 3. Fill out the form by providing personal information 
Step 4. Pay the fees and click on submit
Step 5. Save the form and take a hard copy of the form for future references   

MP Teacher Recruitment 2025: Salary  

Secondary Teacher: Rs. 32,800 + Dearness Allowance  
Secondary Teacher (Sports): Rs. 32,800 + Dearness Allowance  
Secondary Teacher (Music, Singing, Playing): Rs. 32,800 + Dearness Allowance  
Primary Teacher (Sports): Rs. 25,300 + Dearness Allowance  
Primary Teacher (Music, Singing, Playing): Rs. 25,300 + Dearness Allowance  
Primary Teacher (Dance): Rs. 25,300 + Dearness Allowance  

MP Teacher Recruitment 2025: Selection Process  

The selection process will consist of a written exam, document verification, and medical exam.  


 

MP Teacher Recruitment 2025, Mp Teacher Recruitment Gov In, MP Teacher Recruitment
