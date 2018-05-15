MP Board Result 2018 Declared: Highlights

CommentsWith more than 65% pass performance in both class 10, 12 results, Madhya Pradesh students this year have fared well than last year. The overall pass percentage of MP 10th result this year is 10 per cent higher. The class 12 result in the State is same as it was in 2017. This year, the board has considered the best five subjects and hence even if a student fails in subject but passes in five subjects, he/she will be considered pass in the board exam. This has been done to improve the pass percentage for the board students in the state.
Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) had announced the class 10 and 12 results yesterday. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced the result details thereafter it was released online for students. Click here for MP Board class 10, 12 result update as it happened.
MP Board Result 2018 For Class 10, 12: Highlights
- Out of 7,65,358 students who had appeared the class 12 exam, 520443 students have cleared the exam. The overall pass percentage is 68 per cent.
- In class 12 annual exam, 1148098 students had appeared out of which 757744 students have qualified. The overall pass per cent is 66.
- CM has announced CM Scheme for meritorious students who have scored more than 70% marks in class 12 will be provided financial assistance for admission to higher education. Another scheme by the government is Career counselling for class 12 students who have scored more than 70% and academic counselling for class 10 students who have scored more than 70% marks.
- In MP class 12 result, Shivani Pawar has topped the Arts stream by securing 95.2; Lalit Panchori secured 98.4 per cent has secured the first position in Science-Maths group. Commerce topper Ayushi Dhengula has scored 95.8 percent. Toppers from other streams are: Santosh Rawat (96%) in Agriculture, Tamanna Kushwah (95%) in Fine Art and Home Science and Deepal Jain (95.8%) in Science-Biology.
- In class 10 result, twin toppers Anamika Sadh and Harshvardhan Parmar have secured 99%.
- A total 181 students have made it to top 10 rank in the State in Class 10 result. 43 students are in the 10th position.
- For those who have secured more than 75%, have been placed in a different merit list.
