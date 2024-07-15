MP Board Class 10, 12 RWL Result 2024 Released, Check Steps To Download

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the MP Board 10th and 12th withheld (RWL) results for 2024. Students who have taken the exam can download the results by visiting the official website of the Madhya Pradesh board, mpbse.nic.in. They are required to enter their login credentials such as Roll number and Application number to access their respective results.

MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2024: Steps To Download

Go to the official website of the board, mpbse.nic.in

Click on 'High School Certificate Examination (HSC) - 10th Class RWL Result 2024' or 'Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination (HSSC) - 12th Class RWL Result 2024' on the homepage

Enter login details

Click on the submit button and check the result

Save the result for future reference

The Madhya Pradesh board exams were held from February to March. Class 10 exams were conducted from February 5 to 28, and Class 12 exams from February 6 to March 5. Students are required to score at least 33 percent marks to clear the exams.

MP Board Class 12 Results 2024

The pass percentage of Class 12 exam results witnessed an improvement compared to last year. This year, 64.48 percent of students passed the exam, whereas in 2023, the pass rate was 55.28 percent.

MP Board Class 10 Results 2024

A total of 58.10 percent of students have passed the Class 10 board examination. This year, girls outperform boys in the Class 10 exam, with an overall passing percentage of 61.87 percent, while 54.35 percent of male students passed the exam. In Class 10, 3,06,996 students passed in the first division, 1,80,132 students secured the second division, and 9,892 students passed with the third division.