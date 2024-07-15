MP Board Class 10, 12 RWL Result 2024 Released, Check Steps To Download

MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2024: Steps To Download
- Go to the official website of the board, mpbse.nic.in
- Click on 'High School Certificate Examination (HSC) - 10th Class RWL Result 2024' or 'Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination (HSSC) - 12th Class RWL Result 2024' on the homepage
- Enter login details
- Click on the submit button and check the result
- Save the result for future reference
The Madhya Pradesh board exams were held from February to March. Class 10 exams were conducted from February 5 to 28, and Class 12 exams from February 6 to March 5. Students are required to score at least 33 percent marks to clear the exams.
MP Board Class 12 Results 2024
The pass percentage of Class 12 exam results witnessed an improvement compared to last year. This year, 64.48 percent of students passed the exam, whereas in 2023, the pass rate was 55.28 percent.
MP Board Class 10 Results 2024
A total of 58.10 percent of students have passed the Class 10 board examination. This year, girls outperform boys in the Class 10 exam, with an overall passing percentage of 61.87 percent, while 54.35 percent of male students passed the exam. In Class 10, 3,06,996 students passed in the first division, 1,80,132 students secured the second division, and 9,892 students passed with the third division.