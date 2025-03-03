MOEFCC Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For Scientist Posts, Salary Up To Rs 2.18 Lakh

MOEFCC Recruitment 2025: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has started the application process for the recruitment of Scientist posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancy by visiting the official website, moef.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 33 vacancies.

Applicants must submit their applications online within 30 days of the publication of this advertisement in Employment News/Rozgar Samachar/other national dailies. It is advisable to submit applications as early as possible, rather than waiting until the last date.

Please note that once submitted, applications cannot be altered or resubmitted under any circumstances. Additionally, no requests for changes to data or particulars entered in the online application will be entertained after submission. Before starting the online application process, please ensure you have all required data and details ready.

Different Posts and Number of Vacancies

Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change: 04 posts

Botanical Survey of India: 22 posts

Zoological Survey of India: 05 posts

National Museum of Natural History: 02 posts

The official notification reads: "Applicants are advised to ensure, before applying, that they possess the essential qualification and experience for the post. The experience, qualification, and age will be reckoned as on March 30, 2025. No updating of essential qualification and experience will be entertained after the last date."

Candidates who are applying for more than one post must apply separately.

Age Limit

The age limit for the posts is as follows:

Scientist 'B': up to 35 years

Scientist 'C': maximum 35 years

Scientist 'D': 40 years

Scientist 'G' (Director): 50 years

Candidates should refer to the official notice for complete details.

Salary

The salary range for the posts is as follows:

Scientist 'B': Rs 56,100 - Rs 1,77,500 (Level-10)

Scientist 'C': Rs 67,700 - Rs 2,08,700 (Level-11)

Scientist 'D': Rs 78,800 - Rs 2,09,200 (Level-12)

Scientist 'G' (Director): Rs 1,44,200 - Rs 2,18,200 (Level-14)

