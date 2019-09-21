Ministry Of Culture Announces 400 Fellowships For Artists

Ministry of Culture will award 400 fellowships to artists from various fields

Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT), Ministry of Culture has invited application for the recruitment of 200 Junior Fellows and 200 Senior Fellows. The selection of fellows would be done on the basis of an interview. These fellowships are awarded for undertaking research-oriented projects.

Applicants must have completed their graduation degree in the fields/areas related to fields of culture and arts. Interested applicants should check the detailed notice for eligibility criteria.

The Junior Fellowship will be awarded to artistes in the age group of 25 -40 years and the Senior Fellowship will be awarded to artistes above 40 years of age. Age of the candidate will be calculated as on April 1, 2019 for the year 2019-20.

The last date to apply for the fellowship is October 28, 2019.

An expert Committee will evaluate all the applicants on the basis of their applications and project proposals; and shortlist the most meritorious among them.

Candidates who are shortlisted for Junior Fellowship will be called for an interview. Those who are shortlisted for the Senior Fellowship will have to submit a hard copy of their application with all the required documents, based on which the Expert Committee will select a maximum of 200 candidates

The Junior Fellows will receive a stipend of Rs. 10,000 and the Senior Fellows will receive a stipend of Rs. 20,000.

