1 Share EMAIL PRINT MHT CET 2018: Online Application Process Begins; Last Date March 25 New Delhi: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has begun the online application process for MHT CET 2018. The application process could be completed on the official DTE Maharashtra website. MHT CET is conducted for admission to under graduate professional degree courses in Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture for academic year 2018-19. The exam will be conducted on May 10, 2018 and the result will be declared on or before June 3, 2018.



Through MHT CET 2018 admission will be granted in First Year of full time Under Graduate Degree courses in Engineering/Technology (B.E./B. Tech.) and Pharmacy (B. Pharm/Pharm D.) and Undergraduate Professional Degree Courses in Agriculture (Under Agriculture Universities) in the Government, Government Aided, University Managed, University Departments and Unaided Institutes in the Maharashtra State.



Important Dates



Online registration and confirmation of application form on the website: January 18 to March 25, 2018

Online Registration and confirmation of application form on the website (with additional late fee of Rs. 500): March 26 to March 31, 2018

Admit Card download: April 24 to May 10, 2018



Application Process



Application form can be filled online on the official website for DTE Maharashtra (www.dtemaharsahtra.gov.in/mhtcet2018/). For General Category Candidates from Maharashtra State, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), J & K Migrant candidates application fee is Rs. 800. For candidates of Backward Class Categories [SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC] and Persons with Disability Candidates belonging to Maharashtra State only the application fee is Rs. 600.



