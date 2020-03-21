Carry On Research, Write Papers During Work From Home: MHRD To Researchers

The Ministry has emphasized on online education.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has allowed researchers to work from home till March 31 as a preventive measure to stop the spread of coronavirus and to encourage 'social distancing'. "Carry on research, write articles, papers, etc." HRD Secretary Amit Khare has said in a letter addressed to educational institutions.

Teaching and non teaching staff of universities, colleges and schools under UGC, AICTE, NIOS and CBSE have also been allowed to work from home till March 31. The order comes days after the Ministry decided to postpone all the board exams that held under CBSE, NIOS, etc.

The Ministry has emphasized on online education. "Faculty members, teachers, researchers should utilise this period for various academic activities such as development of online content, online teaching and online evaluation," it has said in a notice.

As of now there is no update on whether evaluation process for board exam papers will continue or be put on hold. The evaluation schedule will determine the result declaration date and consequently the admission process.

The Ministry has also asked teachers and researchers to prepare innovative projects on "Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat" and other topics.

The work from home period will be treated as on-duty, the MHRD has confirmed. "The said period shall be counted as being on duty for all faculty members, teachers, researchers, non teaching staff including ad-hoc and contract teachers whose contracts are valid at least up to March 31," the MHRD said.

