MHRD Announces 'Padhe Bharat- Badhe Bharat' Initiative; To Give Annual Library Grant For Schools

'Padhe Bharat-Badhe Bharat': MHRD to give annual library grant to schools

Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) yesterday announced 'Padhe Bharat- Badhe Bharat' an initiative to promote reading culture among students. The initiative has been launched under 'Samagra Shiksha'. Under this initiative, government will give an annual library grant to schools to allow students widen their ambit of learning.

The grant will be given to Primary to Senior Secondary levels and will vary between Rs. 5000 and Rs. 20000.

'Samagra Shiksha' is an overarching programme for school education extending from Primary till class 12. The programme was introduced in the Union Budget 2018-19 with the aim to treat school education holistically without segmentation of primary and secondary education.

'Padhe Bharat-Badhe Bharat'

The programme which was announced by MHRD through a tweet, quickly garnered criticism from many users on the social media platform for its name. Many users criticised the government for using Hindi names for official communication and programme names.

However, there were users who also applauded the initiative.

Apart from the tweet through MHRD handle, there has been no further update about the initiative and there is no information on the official MHRD website either about the modality of the grant.

According to the information on The 'Samagra Shiksha' website, the annual grant for strengthening the libraries is a bid to focus on quality education and will be given to almost 1 million schools.

