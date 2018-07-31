Enrolment In Engineering Courses On A Downward Trend: AISHE Report

MHRD recently released the AISHE report for 2017-18. The report provides an extensive and essential insight into the education trends of last few years. While the highlight of the report remains the low enrolment ratio of female students in institutes of eminence, the report also reveals some interesting trends. It appears that Engineering is no longer the only favored undergraduate course for students who opt for Science stream for their higher secondary education.

Enrolment in regular programme for B.Tech. has seen a declining trend in the past five years while that of B.Sc. has seen an increase.

The enrolment in B.Tech. and B.E. has decreased from 4336149 in 2013-14 to 3940080 in 2017-18. The enrolment in B.Sc. programme, on the other hand, has increased from 3579526 to 5138250.

There are other programmes which have seen an upward trend such as B.Ed. in which the enrolment rose from 559028 in 2013-14 to 810914 in 2016-17 and 1014882 in 2017-18.

BBA has also witnessed a constant upward trend. The enrolment in regular BBA programme has increased from 317024 in 2013-14 to 383827 2016-17 to 424785 in 2017-18. B.Com. too has seen an upward trend and the enrolment has increased from 3117265 in 2013-14 to 3548572 in 2017-18.

The enrolment ratio for Bachelor of Arts has gone down. Though the enrolment has increased in 2017-18 (9299437) when compared to 2013-14 when the enrolment was 9099473, it has decreased drastically from the previous three years when it was 9860520, 9651891, and 9527060 respectively.

