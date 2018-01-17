MHRD Concludes 65th CABE Meeting: Schools To Become Digital In Five Years; Focus On Human Value Education The 65th meeting of the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) was held under the chairmanship of Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar. The meeting was held over a period of two days - January 15 and 16.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT MHRD Concludes 65th CABE Meeting: Schools To Become Digital In Five Years New Delhi: The 65th meeting of the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) was held under the chairmanship of Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar. The meeting was held over a period of two days - January 15 and 16. On January 15, the meeting' agenda were focused on issues related to school education and literacy. January 16 meeting agenda was about Higher Education issues. At the meeting the National Assessment Survey (NAS) District-wise report card was released.



The meeting was attended by Education Ministers of 20 States, representatives of 28 States and Union Territories, Members of CABE, heads of autonomous organisations, Vice Chancellors of Universities, and Shri K.K. Sharma, Secretary, Department of Higher Education and Member Secretary, CABE and Shri Anil Swarup Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy, and senior officials of state and central government.



Some of the resolutions adopted at the meeting were: To launch 'Operation Digital Board' in all schools in five years. This will be undertaken jointly by Centre, State, CSR, and community.

To ensure Quality, Equity, Accessibility, Accountability and Affordability in education by pro-active action and plan.

To promote Swacch Bharat, Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat, Padhe Bharat, Sugamya Bharat and physical education.

To promote human value education, life skill education, experiential learning to bring out good human beings out of the education system.

The Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smt. Maneka Gandhi who was also present at the meeting suggested that career counselling be introduced in schools starting from class 9. She also suggested that women drivers and helpers be employed in school buses.



Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment, Shri Thawar Chand Gehlot suggested that more efforts be taken to ensure that students from socially disadvantaged sections, girls, and differently abled students are enrolled in schools and continue in their studies without dropping out.



Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi emphasized on the importance of inclusive education. Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports (Independent Charge) Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore emphasized on the importance of inclusion of sports and physical fitness in school curriculum.



At the meeting, efforts of state governments were also appreciated in promoting digital education and inclusive quality education for all.



Click here for more



The 65th meeting of the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) was held under the chairmanship of Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar. The meeting was held over a period of two days - January 15 and 16. On January 15, the meeting' agenda were focused on issues related to school education and literacy. January 16 meeting agenda was about Higher Education issues. At the meeting the National Assessment Survey (NAS) District-wise report card was released.The meeting was attended by Education Ministers of 20 States, representatives of 28 States and Union Territories, Members of CABE, heads of autonomous organisations, Vice Chancellors of Universities, and Shri K.K. Sharma, Secretary, Department of Higher Education and Member Secretary, CABE and Shri Anil Swarup Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy, and senior officials of state and central government.Some of the resolutions adopted at the meeting were:The Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smt. Maneka Gandhi who was also present at the meeting suggested that career counselling be introduced in schools starting from class 9. She also suggested that women drivers and helpers be employed in school buses.Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment, Shri Thawar Chand Gehlot suggested that more efforts be taken to ensure that students from socially disadvantaged sections, girls, and differently abled students are enrolled in schools and continue in their studies without dropping out.Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi emphasized on the importance of inclusive education. Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports (Independent Charge) Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore emphasized on the importance of inclusion of sports and physical fitness in school curriculum. At the meeting, efforts of state governments were also appreciated in promoting digital education and inclusive quality education for all.Click here for more Education News