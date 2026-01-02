MHA IB JIO Tier-I Exam Result Out: Direct Link To Check, Next Steps Explained

MHA IB Junior Intelligence Officer JIO Result Out: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has declared the result of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Junior Intelligence Officer-II/Technical (JIO-II/Tech) Recruitment Examination 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 394 vacancies in the technical cadre of the Intelligence Bureau. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their results by visiting the official website at mha.gov.in.



Shortlisted candidates will be intimated through email and SMS to download their call letters for the skill test and interview, including details of the date, time, venue, and other relevant instructions, in due course.

"On the basis of the written examination/computer-based test held on October 15, 2025, for the post of Junior Intelligence Officer Grade-II/Tech in IB, candidates with the released roll numbers have been shortlisted for the Skill Test and Interview," the IB said in an official statement.

"Candidates will be intimated through email/SMS to download the call letters for the Skill Test and Interview (including date, time, venue, and relevant instructions) in due course," it added.

MHA IB Junior Intelligence Officer JIO Result 2025: Direct Link To Check

The recruitment notification was released earlier, and applications were accepted between August 23 and September 14, 2025. The written examination was conducted in October 2025.

Vacancy Details

Out of the 394 posts, 157 are for the Unreserved category, 117 for Other Backward Classes, 32 for Economically Weaker Sections, 60 for Scheduled Castes, and 28 for Scheduled Tribes.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates were required to have either a diploma in engineering disciplines such as Electronics, Electrical, Information Technology, or Computer Science, or a bachelor's degree in science subjects including Electronics, Computer Science, Physics, or Mathematics. A Bachelor of Computer Applications degree was also accepted.

Age Limit

The age limit was 18 to 27 years as of September 14, 2025, with applicable relaxations as per government norms.

Application Fee

The application fee for General, OBC, and EWS candidates was Rs 650, while SC, ST, persons with disabilities, and women candidates were required to pay Rs 550.

Candidates can access their results through the official portals of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Intelligence Bureau. Further details regarding document verification and the next stage of the recruitment process are expected to be announced separately.