Merit List Out For Jawaharlal Nehru University PhD Admission, Check Details

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the first merit list for the PhD admission 2023. The list has been announced for both PhD through JRF and entrance exam JNUEE 2023. Students who have applied for admissions can visit the official website of the JNU to check the merit list. The last date to complete the admission process is January 13, 2024.

The Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of first list will continue till January 13.The physical verification of admissions and registration of selected candidates from first list has been scheduled for January 17-18, 2024.

Publication of second merit lists for admissions to PhD programmes has been scheduled for January 18, 2024.

Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats for second list will be held on January 18 and 19, 2024.

Physical verification of admission/registration of selected candidates of second list will be held on January 22, 2024.

Release of third/final list after registration, wherever considered necessary will be out on January 22, 2024.

Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of third/final list will be done on January 29 and 30.

Physical verification of admission/registration for final list of selected candidates has been scheduled for February 1, 2024.

Deadline for admission and registration process is finalized for February 9, 2024.