Meghalaya Board Announces Results For Classes 10, 12, Check Details

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the results for SSLC or class 10 and the HSSLC or class 12 Arts stream today, May 24. The pass percentage of students who qualified SSLC is 55.80 per cent, while those who qualified HSSLC or class 12 is 79.76 per cent.

Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their results from the official website at mbose.in. They will be required to enter their roll number and password to check the scores online. In order to qualify the exams, students will be required to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks.

With 575 marks, Anuj Chetry has bagged the first rank in SSLC 2024. Menangmankhraw Kharkongor, Gaurav Bharali are the toppers in HSSLC Arts stream. They have scored around 468 marks.

Girls have outshine boys by over 15 per cent in the SSLC result 2024. The pass percentage of boys is 56.01 per cent while that of girls is 73.15 per cent.

Of the 55,191 students who registered for the Meghalaya Board SSLC exam, nearly 54,134 appeared and 30,208 passed the exam.

Nearly 28,082 students registered for the Meghalaya Board HSSLC Arts exam Of these, 27,374 students appeared and 21,833 passed.

The board conducted the HSSLC exam from March 1 to 27, while the SSLC exam were held from March 15 to April 3.