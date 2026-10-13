Meet IPS Officer Navjot Simi: She Studied Dentistry, Cracked UPSC, Now In Bihar CID

Dr Navjot Simi, a 2018-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, has recently been appointed Superintendent of Police (SP) in the Crime Investigation Department (CID) by the Bihar government. With her new posting in Patna, Simi will play a key role in gathering and analysing criminal intelligence from across the state. Originally from Gurdaspur, Punjab, Navjot Simi is a doctor-turned-IPS officer. She completed her Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) from Baba Jaswant Singh Dental Hospital and Research Institute in Ludhiana.

She cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination in her second attempt in 2017, securing All India Rank (AIR) 735 and qualifying for the Indian Police Service (IPS). Her transition from dentistry to the IPS highlights how career aspirations can evolve during one's educational journey.

Simi has been transferred from the post of Superintendent of Police (SP), Arwal, to the CID in Bihar. Her journey goes beyond dentistry and reflects how aspirations can lead to a change in career paths, even when the decision to pursue a different goal is made during graduation. With dedication and determination, candidates can work towards their ambitions and pursue a career in a different field.

She moved to Delhi to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. Before joining the IPS, she had also cleared the Punjab Public Service Commission examination and worked as an Excise and Taxation Officer.

Simi is also known for her personal life. She married Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Tushar Singla on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020. The couple got married in West Bengal, and their relationship has attracted public attention.

The Bihar government transferred six IPS officers on the night of October 10, 2026. Simi, who was serving as SP, Arwal, has now been transferred to the CID. Her new assignment involves responsibilities related to criminal intelligence and investigations at the state level.

IPS Ratn Sanjay Gets New Posting

Apart from Navjot Simi, 1998-batch IPS officer Ratn Sanjay has been appointed Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Bihar, Patna. He was awaiting a posting.

Meanwhile, 1998-batch IPS officer K Suhita Anupam has been transferred from the post of Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) to Additional Director General of Police (Weaker Sections), Crime Investigation Department, Bihar, Patna.