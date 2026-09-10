Meet Assam's 2-Year-Old Utkarsh Hazarika Who Made It To India Book Of Records

Assam: Two-year-old Utkarsh Hazarika from Sonarigaon in Assam's Morigaon district has earned a place in the India Book of Records at the age of one year and 11 months. The young child has impressed many with his ability to identify several objects, answer questions and remember a wide range of information.

Utkarsh's achievement has also highlighted the role of his parents in encouraging his learning from an early age. According to reports, he can identify 22 food items, 28 fruits, 28 birds, 24 vegetables and 28 musical instruments. He can also name 12 flowers, 11 professions, 26 body parts, 25 space objects and 16 monuments.

The India Book of Records certificate states that Utkarsh can name the days of the week, months, eight planets and seven continents. He can also recite 10 nursery rhymes, the English alphabet with associated words and 17 national symbols of India. In addition, he can perform 22 actions and count from one to 20.

His mother said that the achievement came through regular learning and encouragement at home.

"One day, I showed him the national symbols and after two days, I asked him about them. He was able to name two to three symbols. Then we sent his videos to the India Book of Records. They selected him and sent us an appreciation email," she said.

Born on August 26, 2024, Utkarsh's abilities were recorded in the India Book of Records certificate, which recognises his knowledge and the activities he can perform at a very young age.