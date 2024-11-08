Medical Colleges To Submit Annual Declaration By This Date

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released a notification directing medical colleges and institutions to submit annual declaration on NMC's portal by November 15, 2024. The institutions are also required to submit the requisite fee i.e Rs 3,54,000 along with application for permission of admission of seats for undergraduate courses for the year 2025-26.

NMC noted that the submission of duly completed annual declaration form of each college on NMC portal is mandatory for annual renewal of permission of UG-MBBS seats. The institute will not permit any seat in case the college/institution fails to submit the annual declaration within the specified time period.

The Annual Declaration portal for the academic year 2025-26 is incorporated with the following additional information.

Upload of Letter of Recognition/Continuation of Recognition grant to the medical colleges by MCI/NMC from the grant of permission to establish the medical college.

Upload the last renewal letter issued for the 2024-25.

In column 14 of college details in the portal, it is mandatory to intimate the name of the competent authority as mentioned at column 13.

A new TAB has been created in the portal where the medical colleges need to upload the details of the videography of the examination conducted and FORM C.

The NMC also mentioned that colleges/institutes which have not registered their AEBAS with NMC will not be able to access the portal. The username and the password of each medical college has already been shared with nodal officers of concerned colleges.