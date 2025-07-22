NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Registration Window Opens For 1st Round, Check Key Deadlines

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Live: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has begun the registration process for the first round of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 counselling. Those who have cleared the medical entrance examination can register for counselling by visiting the official website, mcc.nic.in.

The counselling will be conducted in four rounds. All participating institutions have been instructed to treat Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays as working days to ensure timely completion of the process.

Round 1 Key Dates

Registration and fee payment will be open from July 21 to 28, until 3 PM on the last day.

Choice filling can be done from July 22 to 28, up to 11:55 PM.

Choice locking will be available on July 28, between 4 PM and 11:55 PM.

The seat allotment process will take place on July 29 and 30.

The allotment result will be announced on July 31.

Candidates allotted seats must report or join the allotted institutions between August 1 and 6.

Institutes will verify the data from August 7 to 8.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Process

Go to the official website - mcc.nic.in.

Click on the 'UG Medical Counselling' tab available on the homepage.

Choose the NEET UG 2025 registration link.

Fill in the necessary personal details, set a secure password, and complete the registration form.

Proceed to pay the applicable registration fee and keep a copy of the confirmation page.

Download the completed counselling form and print a copy for your records.

Round 2 Schedule

Registration and fee payment for this round can be done from August 12 to 18, with the last payment window closing at 3 PM.

Candidates can fill their choices between August 13 and 18, until 11:55 PM.

Choice locking will be enabled on August 18, from 4 PM to 11:55 PM.

Seat allotment will be conducted on August 19 and 20.

The allotment result will be declared on August 21.

Reporting and joining will take place between August 22 and 29.

Institutes will verify candidate data from August 30 to September 1.

Round 3

Seat matrix verification will be done on September 2.

Registration, payment, and choice filling will be open from September 3 to 8, with payment accepted until 3 PM on the final day.

Choice locking will take place on September 8, between 4 PM and 11:55 PM.

Seat allotment will be conducted on September 9 and 10.

The result will be published on September 11.

Reporting or joining must be completed between September 12 and 18.

Institutes will carry out data verification from September 19 to 21.

Stray Vacancy Round (AIQ/Deemed/Central Universities)

Seat matrix verification for this round will be done on September 22.

Registration and fee payment will be open from September 22 to 24, with the last payment allowed till 6 PM.

Choice filling will be allowed until 8 AM on September 25.

Choice locking will be enabled from 8 PM on September 24 to 8 AM on September 25.

Seat allotment will take place on September 25 and 26.

The allotment result will be announced on September 27.

Candidates must report or join the institutions between September 27 and October 3.

The counselling is conducted for admissions to MBBS, BDS, and other related medical courses offered under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) in government-run medical and dental institutions nationwide.

For the remaining 85% of seats, counselling is handled at the state level by respective authorities, who use NEET UG scores as the basis for selection. States such as Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Punjab, Assam, and Telangana have already opened the registration window for their individual counselling rounds.