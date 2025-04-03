MBOSE SSLC: Meghalaya Board Class 10 Exam Results To Be Out On This Date

The Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura (MBOSE) is set to announce the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC) on April 5, 2025. Students who appeared for the exams will be able to access their results on the official website by 11 am.

Once declared, candidates can to check their results on following websites:

mbose.in

mboseresults.in

ndtv.com

The entire Result Booklet (s) can be downloaded from the MBOSE official website and there will not be any display of results at MBOSE office in Tura/Shillong.

They can also check the results on NDTV website by entering their roll number and other details on the Education page.

Students will be required to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in order to qualify the exam.

The Meghalaya Class 10 exam were were conducted from February 10 to 21, 2025. In 2024, MBOSE had announced the results for SSLC or class 10 on May 24. The pass percentage of students who qualified SSLC was 55.80 per cent. With 575 marks, Anuj Chetry bagged the first rank in SSLC 2024. Girls had outshined boys by over 15 per cent in the SSLC result 2024. The pass percentage of boys was 56.01 per cent while that of girls was 73.15 per cent.

In the Class 12 or Higher Secondary Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination, around 79.76 percentage of students qualified the Arts stream.

Steps to check Meghalaya Board Class 10 Board Result 2025