MAT February 2020: Registration Begins Online

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) will be held in February, 2020. Candidates can take MAT either in pen paper format or else in computer mode or in both. While pen paper based MAT will be held on February 16, the computer based test will be held on February 2. MAT is a standardized test for admission to B-schools in MBA and allied programmes. In 2003, the government approved MAT as a national level test. The exam is held four times a year.

For MAT February 2020, online registration has begun. For computer based MAT, the online registration option closes on January 26 and for pen paper based MAT, the online registration option closes on February 9.

Candidates opting for either of the mode of exam have to pay Rs 1550, and those who wish to take the MAT in both the modes have to pay Rs 2650.

While applying online, candidates have to give details like valid email ID, scanned image of photograph, scanned image of signature and details of credit/ debit card or net banking.

The details of the exam are available on the website of All India Management Association (AIMA). "MAT Score is acceptable even to certain other Institutes for considering admission of candidates for Post Graduate Degree / Diploma programmes, besides the above Institutes, subject to specific cut-off marks and other admission parameters," claims the AIMA.

