'The Purpose of Education': Martin Luther King Junior On Education

While he attended Atlanta's Morehouse College, writing for the campus newspaper, the Maroon Tiger, in 'The Purpose of Education' he highlighted the importance of education in not just achieving intelligence but also achieving the goal of social living.
He underlines the role education should play in enabling an individual to think 'intensively' and 'critically'. In the essay he says, "Intelligence plus character-that is the goal of true education. The complete education gives one not only power of concentration, but worthy objectives upon which to concentrate. The broad education will, therefore, transmit to one not only the accumulated knowledge of the race but also the accumulated experience of social living."
He says that an education which focuses only on 'efficiency' and not on character can turn out to be the 'greatest menace to society'. In the essay he contends that the most dangerous criminal is a man who has reason but no morals.
He warns teachers and colleges that if not careful they would end up producing a group of 'close-minded, unscientific, illogical propagandists, consumed with immoral acts.'
