ITI Student From Manipur Develops Humanoid Robot

Manipur youth develops humanoid robot that can communicate, pick up objects. (File Photo)

A 21-year-old youth in Manipur has developed a humanoid robot that can communicate and is capable of identifying electronic items and picking up objects. Young innovator Irom Roshan Meitei, a resident of Sagolband Moirang Hanuba area in Imphal West district, said that the robot can respond to voice commands and can be controlled through mobile phones.

His work was applauded by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, when Roshan met him on Sunday and made a presentation on how the robot works. "Not only in sports and culture Manipur has enough talent in science and technology too. Shri Irom Roshan Meitei, (21 yrs) 1st yr student of ITI has successfully made a ROBOTwhich can communicate," Mr Singh wrote in his twitter handle.

The robot has a capability of replying to questions, if asked in English and can identify electronic items and pickup objects from a distance of 100 metres, Roshan claimed. The chief minister has extended a financial aid of Rs 1 lakh to him so that he can continue his research.

Roshan, who could not complete his graduation due to financial constraint, has worked for nearly two years to develop the robot "without assistance of any technical professional".

"I have created the robot on the basis of my own research on internet," said Roshan who is pursuing a 2-year course on machine learning. Supported by his father who is a wood cutter and some locals, Roshan spent about Rs 1.3 lakh to procure materials to develop the robot.