Manipur Students Visit Delhi As Part Of Army's Outreach Programme

The participants interacted with General Bipin Rawat on February 21.
The General shared his experiences with the students and motivated them to work hard and contribute actively in the Nation Building process.
He also exhorted them to join the Indian Armed Forces and serve the cause of the Nation.
'Maitreyi Yatra': Jammu And Kashmir Student Exchange Programme Concludes
According to Ministry of Defence, these National Integration Tours are educational and motivational tours for youth of North Eastern States and Jammu and Kashmir, with an aim to provide an insight into the rich heritage of the country as well as various developmental and industry initiatives that are underway.
Nearly 500 students of Jammu and Kashmir from Class 9 to Class 12 along with 50 supervisors visited Delhi on January 18, 2018.
"This initiative will expose them to various career options and enable them to interact with renowned personalities," said a statement from the Ministry.
