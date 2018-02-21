Manipur Students Visit Delhi As Part Of Army's Outreach Programme As part of the Indian Army's ongoing outreach programme, a tour comprising of 11 Boys and 09 Girls, accompanied by two teachers from Sajik Tampak, Chandel, Manipur is being organised from February 19 to March 1.

Share EMAIL PRINT The Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat with the students from Manipur New Delhi: As part of the Indian Army's ongoing outreach programme to foster the spirit of National Integration across the entire swathe of the country, a tour comprising of 11 Boys and 09 Girls, accompanied by two teachers from Sajik Tampak, Chandel, Manipur is being organised from February 19 to March 1. The tour was flagged off from Sajik Tampak, Chandel, Manipur on February 16 and during the course of the tour, participants have visited various cultural and historical places in Delhi and Agra.





The participants interacted with General Bipin Rawat on February 21.





The General shared his experiences with the students and motivated them to work hard and contribute actively in the Nation Building process.





He also exhorted them to join the Indian Armed Forces and serve the cause of the Nation.



'Maitreyi Yatra': Jammu And Kashmir Student Exchange Programme Concludes



According to Ministry of Defence, these National Integration Tours are educational and motivational tours for youth of North Eastern States and Jammu and Kashmir, with an aim to provide an insight into the rich heritage of the country as well as various developmental and industry initiatives that are underway.





Nearly 500 students of Jammu and Kashmir from Class 9 to Class 12 along with 50 supervisors visited Delhi on January 18, 2018.





"This initiative will expose them to various career options and enable them to interact with renowned personalities," said a statement from the Ministry.



