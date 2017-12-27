Mangalore University Odd Semester October-November 2017 Results Declared; Check Now At Mangaloreuniversity.ac.in Mangalore University has declared odd semester results for the exams held in October-November 2017 at the University's official website @mangaloreuniversity.ac.in.

Mangalore University Odd Semester October-November 2017 Results Declared New Delhi: Mangalore University has declared odd semester results for the exams held in October-November 2017 at the University's official website @mangaloreuniversity.ac.in. Students who had appeared for odd semester examinations for the undergraduate courses can check their result now. The resut has been declared for BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BCA, BBM, BBA, B.Sc (fashion design), BHM, BHS, B.Sc (FND), BASLP, BSW, BA (HRD) courses.



As per reports, nearly 24,189 students took the and 18,680 students have passed the exam. As per a release by Dr. A M Khan, Mangalore University Registrar Evaluation, students who wish to apply for revaluation may apply through college website on or before January 10. Students applying for the evaluation should download their mark sheets from the website. The individual results of colleges will also be made available online through the respective college websites.



How to check Mangalore University Odd Semester Result 2017?



Step one: Visit the official website of Mangalore University.

Step two: On the homepage, towards the bottom side, click on the link 'OCTOBER/NOVEMBER 2017 Exam Results' under the 'Academics' section.

Step three: In the new window a list of all the courses for which the result has been declared.

Step four: Enter your registration number in the space given and click on 'Check Result'.

Step five: The result will be displayed. Check and download for further reference.



